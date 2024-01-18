Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Intel stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 18,517,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,107,602. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.90 billion, a PE ratio of -117.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 59,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 123,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

