Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Interactive Brokers Group has a payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $88.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $95.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $1,056,967.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,387.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $1,126,723.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,056,062.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $1,056,967.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,387.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,914 shares of company stock valued at $11,195,344. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.