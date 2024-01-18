Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IBKR opened at $89.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $95.59.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $1,056,967.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,387.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at $54,263,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,914 shares of company stock valued at $11,195,344 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

