Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Boosted by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Mad River Investors lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $125.83 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $129.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.22. The firm has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

