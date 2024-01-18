International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $166.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.46 and a 200-day moving average of $148.23. The company has a market capitalization of $151.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $167.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

