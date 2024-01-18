International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Triad Financial Advisors Inc.

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

IBM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.88. The stock had a trading volume of 722,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,518. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $167.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.23. The company has a market cap of $151.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

