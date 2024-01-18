Internet Computer Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.54 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.54 billion and approximately $124.07 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $12.15 or 0.00028586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00082703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00023491 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 513,610,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,794,375 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

