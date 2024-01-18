Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.53

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 165858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
