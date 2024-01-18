Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.53

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 165858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 137,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

