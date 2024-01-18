Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,004,831,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,124 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,130,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,738,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,764,000 after buying an additional 76,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,251,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,322,000 after purchasing an additional 485,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $167.62 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $112.69 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.