Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.59

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.59 and last traded at $46.03, with a volume of 81243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCD. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

