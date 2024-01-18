Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.84

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.84 and last traded at $32.06, with a volume of 515216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

