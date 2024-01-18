Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 983.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 873.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,882,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,428 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 926.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,211,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,653,000 after acquiring an additional 936,918 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,370,000 after acquiring an additional 882,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 717.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 518,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,594,000 after acquiring an additional 455,367 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.79. 454,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $286.56. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.25.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

