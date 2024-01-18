Investors Research Corp Sells 304 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $698.25.

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $752.90 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $453.65 and a fifty-two week high of $801.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $736.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $678.04. The stock has a market cap of $99.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

