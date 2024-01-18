IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays cut their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock opened at $210.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

