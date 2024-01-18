iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIA. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,622.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2,108.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $52.42 on Thursday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is a boost from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

