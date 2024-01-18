iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Stock Holdings Decreased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 1.59% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,294 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 138,236 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CMDY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.07. 16,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,691. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $45.93 and a twelve month high of $54.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62.

About iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

