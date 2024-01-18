iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is M&T Bank Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,372,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. M&T Bank Corp owned about 1.05% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $989,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,759,414 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.75.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

