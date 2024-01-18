iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $476.22. 777,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,271,246. The company’s 50-day moving average is $465.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.31. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $480.85. The firm has a market cap of $368.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.