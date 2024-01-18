iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,325,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,278 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $569,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $476.28. The stock had a trading volume of 894,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $480.85. The company has a market capitalization of $368.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $465.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.