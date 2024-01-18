iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,325,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,278 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $569,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $476.28. The stock had a trading volume of 894,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $480.85. The company has a market capitalization of $368.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $465.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.31.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
