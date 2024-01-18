iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lifted by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.31. 1,988,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,673,140. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.86. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

