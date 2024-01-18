iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,166,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,279 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $110,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.76. 1,218,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,179. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.86. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

