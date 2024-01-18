iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.17

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $105.17 and last traded at $105.04, with a volume of 67666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.23.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.88 and its 200 day moving average is $98.84.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.