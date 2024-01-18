iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 81,862.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,270,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,394,000 after acquiring an additional 197,029,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,730 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,494.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 451,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,304,000 after acquiring an additional 422,823 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,607.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 299,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,472,000 after acquiring an additional 291,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after acquiring an additional 271,137 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
IUSV stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $82.57. 393,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,165. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.77.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
