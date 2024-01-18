iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 297.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 555,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after acquiring an additional 415,382 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,737.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 407,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after buying an additional 26,302 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.50. 441,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,902. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

