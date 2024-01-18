iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Boosted by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.11. 362,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,222,109. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

