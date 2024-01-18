iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,477 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $57,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $98.13. 1,870,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,347,282. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.