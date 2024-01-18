iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sets New 1-Year High at $456.57

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $456.57 and last traded at $456.48, with a volume of 1684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $450.18.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.04.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 6-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

