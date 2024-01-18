iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.76

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.76 and last traded at $50.81, with a volume of 1217841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,096 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,989 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

