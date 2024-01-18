iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,104 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 2.4% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned about 0.44% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $12,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $82,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 87,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,167. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

