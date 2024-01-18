iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Cadinha & Co. LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 233,011 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 4.9% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $21,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,981.3% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 194,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 187,821 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 426.1% during the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 38,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 31,096 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 631,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,924. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.11.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.