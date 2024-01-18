iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 272,677 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 139,712 shares.The stock last traded at $39.92 and had previously closed at $40.58.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 91,829.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,844,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820,542 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,079,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,147 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,419,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,381,000 after buying an additional 629,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 200.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,211,000 after buying an additional 811,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,673.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,330 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

