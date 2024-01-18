iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,120,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,730,450 shares.The stock last traded at $49.72 and had previously closed at $50.43.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

