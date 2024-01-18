iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,120,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,730,450 shares.The stock last traded at $49.72 and had previously closed at $50.43.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
