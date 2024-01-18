iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $15,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

EWJ stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,237,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,534,729. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

