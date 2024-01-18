iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $307.17. The company had a trading volume of 420,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,433. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.32 and a 1-year high of $307.30. The firm has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

