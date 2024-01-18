iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Position Lifted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 813.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,020 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% during the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,997 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $239.39. 77,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,197. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $258.11.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

