iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after buying an additional 6,390,977 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $337,567,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,071,000 after acquiring an additional 34,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $145.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $158.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.