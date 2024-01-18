iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,195 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.23% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $40,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.71. The company had a trading volume of 101,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,417. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.39. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

