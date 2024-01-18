iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,058 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 13.3% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $37,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,005. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.