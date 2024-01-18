iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 370,492 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 284,858 shares.The stock last traded at $40.34 and had previously closed at $40.68.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $808.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

