Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions accounts for approximately 1.4% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Jacobs Solutions worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:J opened at $130.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $141.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.75.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on J shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

