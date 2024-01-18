Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions comprises approximately 1.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 48,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $131.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.26 and a 200 day moving average of $130.75. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,274.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock worth $3,112,190. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.