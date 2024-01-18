Jennison Associates LLC Has $27.73 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 109,636 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Amphenol worth $27,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 84,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Amphenol by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 12.7% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $95.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average of $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $99.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.