JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) and easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Critical Survey

easyJet and JetBlue Airways are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for easyJet and JetBlue Airways, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score easyJet 0 2 5 0 2.71 JetBlue Airways 4 2 0 0 1.33

JetBlue Airways has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.06%. Given JetBlue Airways’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JetBlue Airways is more favorable than easyJet.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio easyJet N/A N/A N/A $4.53 1.38 JetBlue Airways $9.71 billion 0.16 -$362.00 million ($0.56) -8.37

This table compares easyJet and JetBlue Airways’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

easyJet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JetBlue Airways. JetBlue Airways is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than easyJet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares easyJet and JetBlue Airways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets easyJet N/A N/A N/A JetBlue Airways -1.89% -0.46% -0.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of easyJet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of JetBlue Airways shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of JetBlue Airways shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

easyJet beats JetBlue Airways on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 24 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a strategic partnership with American Airlines Group Inc. to create connectivity for travelers in the Northeast. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

