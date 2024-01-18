JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.5 %

CSGP stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $81.31. 374,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,159. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 27,609 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,423,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

