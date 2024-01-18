John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 171,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VWO opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

