John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Ciena by 40.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $175,596.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,390.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $175,596.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,390.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $174,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 237,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,783,689.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,616 shares of company stock worth $1,760,385 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

