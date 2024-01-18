John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $165.39 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

