John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.6 %

LH stock opened at $223.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. Bank of America dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

