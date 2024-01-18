KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Gap Down to $13.84

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $13.45. KeyCorp shares last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 5,438,929 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

