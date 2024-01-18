KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in KeyCorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.5 %

KEY stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

